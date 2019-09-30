Kareena Kapoor is Back with Her Radio Chat Show, Saif Ali Khan to be a Guest on Season 2

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned into a radio show host with What Women Want, interviewing a host of celebrities, including her good friends Amrita and Malaika Arora. Each episode of the show touched upon a topic pertaining to issues faced by women today. Kareena's unique style of hosting the show gave it a certain freshness, which was well-appreciated by viewers and listeners.

Now, the actress is returning with a bigger and better second season of the chat show for Ishq FM, and it seems she is going even more personal this time. Kareena will have husband Saif Ali Khan as one of the first guests of season 2.

Saif was spotted with his wife on the sets of the show, that is also available to watch on digital platforms. Kareena was seen in a blue denim top and denim acid washed pants, while Saif wore a simple black T-shirt and blue jeans. "Saif to say, it's gonna be a fab episode," read the caption to the photo shared by the FM's official Instagram page.

The radio channel also posted photos of Kareena with tennis star Sania Mirza and singer Dhvani Bhanushali, hinting that they will also be guests on her show as well.

Saif was a small part of the show's first season as well. He had asked Kareena through a call about how he could keep his wife happy post their child's birth. Kareena had said, "It's really very cheeky of you Saifu to be asking this on national radio but either ways I shall answer it. I think a husband should just be there for a wife. Baby means a lot of extra responsibilities and by sharing them, wife will automatically get happy. As for attention, plan a nice date for her to some romantic location without the baby and then see the magic."

