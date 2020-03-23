Kareena Kapoor is Charmed by the Sweet Token Taimur Received from His BFF

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday has uploaded images of a yellow-coloured handmade card sent by Taimur’s friend Ranvir. Taking to her Instagram stories, the adorable present was dotted with stickers of animated characters on the front and "Dear Tim, Love Ranvir, "read the text.

Sharing the picture, Kareena penned, “Purest form of love...when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir”.

The entire nation observed a 14-hour ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22. People from different parts of the country shared how they spent their time via social media platforms.

The 39-year-old actress also shared an adorable post on the photo-sharing platform to show how she abide by Janata Curfew. In the snap, we caught a glimpse of Kareena’s actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their three-year-old Nawab busy planting saplings in a balcony. Along with the heartening father-son moment, Bebo wrote, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew”.

On March 13, Kareena starrer Angrezi Medium had released wherein she essayed the role of a cop. The film also featured Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan directed by Advait Chandan. The film is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Follow @News18Movies for more



