Kareena Kapoor is Elated to See Her Home-Grown Veggies Arrive

Seems Kareena Kapoor has been investing a huge amount of her spare time bringing the goodness of nature at home. A quick look at her Instagram timeline shows how the actress takes steps to keep in line with the planet’s changing needs. Be it International Yoga Day, World Environment Day or World Earth Day, Kareena has a soulful way of marking the events.

She recently treated her fans to a glimpse of some beautiful veggies growing in her terrace garden. A delighted Bebo welcomed a tiny bud of sprouting ladyfinger. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Oye our bhindis have arrived” followed by a smiling face with hearts emojis.

Just yesterday, Kareena had posted a video that gave us a peek of the view from the window of her house. She showed the plants on her balcony and a beautiful blue summer sky above. Pretty flowers, lush green plants and the sound of birds chirping made the view enchanting. The post shared on Instagram Stories was captioned as, "Summer through my window."

Kareena moved to her new address with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, in January this year. The place is located across the street from their old one. Kareena hosted a housewarming party that had sister Karisma Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor in attendance. She shared a capture from one corner of her new residence on Instagram and wrote, “Door to new beginnings.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child in February, this year. They have protected the identity of their baby boy and have not revealed his face or name to the public.

The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, yesterday Kareena Kapoor also made a special request to her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, asking the actor to recreate his 'towel item number' from Saawariya.

“I’ve sent my request… now we’ll just have to wait for the famous item number!! “, she wrote.

