Kareena Kapoor is Loving The Queen’s Gambit and Wants Somebody to Make it Here

The new Netflix series, The Queen’s Gambit has fast become a fan favourite. The global hit has now found a die-hard fan in Kareena Kapoor. The latest binge-watch on the mom-to-be’s list is the newly launched mini-series. Starring Split and Emma actress Ana Taylor-Joy in the eponymous role, the show has Bebo totally hooked.

The actress loved it so much that she expressed her admiration via her official social media handle. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a still from The Queen’s Gambit and showered praises upon it. Calling it “the best show ever”, Kareena who was evidently ‘blown’ by it made an open request. “Can someone please make this here? Anyone listening?” suggested Kareena.

The first season of The Queen's Gambit comprises seven-episodes. The recently released show has already got fans enquiring about the next season. It is based on a 1983 novel of the same title by author Walter Tevis. Anya Taylor-Joy essays Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy. The wizard’s struggling addictions amid the Cold War shapes the nucleus of the storyline.

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The baby is due sometime in early months of 2021. The actress is spending time with Saif and their son, Taimur in Himachal Pradesh. She joined Saif to celebrate Diwali as he took off to the hill station to shoot his upcoming film, Bhoot Police.

On the work front, Kareena, who will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has already wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film. The film has Aamir Khan play the titular role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. The upcoming comedy drama is slated for release in December 2021. Vijay Sethupathi will make his Bollywood debut with the film. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht. She will essay Jahanara Begum in the historical drama.