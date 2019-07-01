Kareena Kapoor is Stylish Cop in Her First Look from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, See Pic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun filming her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, and her first look from the film has been unveiled on social media. In the picture, shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kareena is an absolute stylish cop. She is dressed in casuals, with minimal makeup and a police badge clipped onto her waist.

Adarsh shared Kareena's first look on his Twitter handle. Angrezi Medium marks the comeback of Irrfan Khan on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. The film also features Radhika Madan, and went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from #AngreziMedium... She plays a cop in the film... Stars Irrfan Khan... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Currently being filmed in #London... Kareena completes 19 years in industry today [#Refugee released on 30 June 2000]. pic.twitter.com/neqQ08oCDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

"Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come and she's perfect for it," producer Dinesh Vijan earlier said.

Talking about featuring in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan, Kareena had earlier told PTI, "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film."

