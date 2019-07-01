Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor is Stylish Cop in Her First Look from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, See Pic

Directed by Homi Adajania, 'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer 'Hindi Medium'.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor is Stylish Cop in Her First Look from Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, See Pic
Image of Kareena Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has begun filming her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, and her first look from the film has been unveiled on social media. In the picture, shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kareena is an absolute stylish cop. She is dressed in casuals, with minimal makeup and a police badge clipped onto her waist.

Adarsh shared Kareena's first look on his Twitter handle. Angrezi Medium marks the comeback of Irrfan Khan on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. The film also features Radhika Madan, and went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.

"Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come and she's perfect for it," producer Dinesh Vijan earlier said.

Talking about featuring in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan, Kareena had earlier told PTI, "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram