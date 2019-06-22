Kareena Kapoor Joins Aamir Khan in Forrest Gump-inspired Laal Singh Chaddha

After stunning the audience with their chemistry in 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are coming back together in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan, while actor Atul Kulkarni will write it.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "IT’S OFFICIAL... Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions... #Christmas 2020 release." (sic)

Aamir and Kareena will share screen space for the third time, after #3Idiots and #Talaash. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said that adapting the classic for Indian audiences "is a long-cherished dream for many of us". "Knowing Aamir's burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream. I also want to thank Jim, Andrew and the wonderful team at Paramount Pictures for believing in our vision and continuously supporting all endeavours to bring some of their best content to the Indian markets," said Andhare in a statement.

Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures said, "We're thrilled to be in business with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences."

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

