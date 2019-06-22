Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Joins Aamir Khan in Forrest Gump-inspired Laal Singh Chaddha

After 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are coming back together in Laal Singh Chaddha.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Joins Aamir Khan in Forrest Gump-inspired Laal Singh Chaddha
After 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are coming back together in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Loading...

After stunning the audience with their chemistry in 3 Idiots and Talaash, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are coming back together in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan, while actor Atul Kulkarni will write it.

Confirming the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "IT’S OFFICIAL... Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions... #Christmas 2020 release." (sic)

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said that adapting the classic for Indian audiences "is a long-cherished dream for many of us". "Knowing Aamir's burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream. I also want to thank Jim, Andrew and the wonderful team at Paramount Pictures for believing in our vision and continuously supporting all endeavours to bring some of their best content to the Indian markets," said Andhare in a statement.

Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures said, "We're thrilled to be in business with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences."

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram