Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Shake a Leg at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash

Armaan Jain married stylist Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai and their wedding festivities were attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many others.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Image Courtesy: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

It was a star-studded evening for the Kapoor family as Armaan Jain wed Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. The event was a jolly and exciting one with numerous Bollywood celebrities making appearance during the night.

Armaan's cousin sister Karisma Kapoor looked like she had taken charge of the celebrations during the wedding festivities. The actress also took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Armaan's baraat where she and Kareena Kapoor accompanied the groom. That's not all, a video of Saif Ali Khan dancing with the baraat with Taimur on his shoulders has also gone viral.

View this post on Instagram

Armaan ki Baraat ✨⚡️❤️ #cousins #familylove

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Baraat Mode ✨⚡️ #familywedding A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on

Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira also came to the wedding in a pink dress matching with her mother.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Other familiar faces at the wedding included Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana and daughter Ananya. A clean-shaven Abhishek Bachchan arrived alongside Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Sanjay Kapoor was seen with wife Maheep and their daughter Shanaya.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

While Salman Khan himself did not attend Armaan-Anissa's wedding, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan did show up for the wedding alongside the rest of the family. Neil Nitin Mukesh was another actor who graced the event with his family.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Amitabh Bachchan had also attended Armaan-Anissa's wedding alongside Jaya Bachchan. Twinkle Khanna was also seen at the event with her mother Dimple Kapadia. Ahan Shetty also came with his lady love Tania Shroff.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

Other familiar faces at the wedding included Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre with hubby Goldie Behl and Boney Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap) on

Armaan Jain married fashion blogger Anissa. The couple was engaged in December last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram