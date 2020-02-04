Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Shake a Leg at Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's Wedding Bash

It was a star-studded evening for the Kapoor family as Armaan Jain wed Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai. The event was a jolly and exciting one with numerous Bollywood celebrities making appearance during the night.

Armaan's cousin sister Karisma Kapoor looked like she had taken charge of the celebrations during the wedding festivities. The actress also took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Armaan's baraat where she and Kareena Kapoor accompanied the groom. That's not all, a video of Saif Ali Khan dancing with the baraat with Taimur on his shoulders has also gone viral.

Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira also came to the wedding in a pink dress matching with her mother.

Other familiar faces at the wedding included Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana and daughter Ananya. A clean-shaven Abhishek Bachchan arrived alongside Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Sanjay Kapoor was seen with wife Maheep and their daughter Shanaya.

While Salman Khan himself did not attend Armaan-Anissa's wedding, brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan did show up for the wedding alongside the rest of the family. Neil Nitin Mukesh was another actor who graced the event with his family.

Amitabh Bachchan had also attended Armaan-Anissa's wedding alongside Jaya Bachchan. Twinkle Khanna was also seen at the event with her mother Dimple Kapadia. Ahan Shetty also came with his lady love Tania Shroff.

Other familiar faces at the wedding included Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre with hubby Goldie Behl and Boney Kapoor.

Armaan Jain married fashion blogger Anissa. The couple was engaged in December last year.

