Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Double Up As Beach Bums With Taimur, Jeh, Samaira, Kiaan In Tow

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have just returned from their vacay in the Maldives. The Kapoor sisters took a trip to the exotic island with their children — Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. While the group was spotted at the airport in the evening, Kareena and Karisma took to their respective social media handles and shared a frame-worthy picture from their trip.

In the picture, the actresses and their children were seen seated in a straight line with their backs against the camera and their eyes on the sea. While the actresses were seen wearing bikinis, the boys opted for just shorts. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, “Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan#TimTim#Jeh Baba." On the other hand, Karisma wrote, “#springbreak2022 #thisisus #familylove."

Kareena and Karisma had been sharing glimpses of their vacay. While Kareena shared pictures of her sons Taimur and Jeh, Karisma flaunted her sunburnt face. The ladies were briefly also joined by Natasha Poonawalla. Pictures of the trio sporting their sexy swimsuits had gone viral recently.

Kareena had taken a couple of trips to the Maldives last year as well. The actor had gone to the Island nation to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. She returned to the holiday spot for her birthday bash. Though this time around, Saif was not spotted with her this time around. It seems like he was busy with his work schedule.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing for her digital debut. The actress made the announcement of her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also has a film with Hansal Mehta, which she will be co-producing and is waiting for her upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan to release.

