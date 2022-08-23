Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar Party With Manish Malhotra; KJo's Banana Hoodie Steals Show

Is Monday the new Friday? Well, it did seem so as Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawala came together for a small but glamorous dinner at Manish Malhotra’s home. The Kapoor sisters and KJo made heads turn as they made their way to Manish’s home late Monday night. Soon after, Manish shared inside glimpses of the party.

Taking to Instagram, Manish revealed that though the gathering was small, it did not stop them from taking a number of pictures. For the dinner, Karisma put her fashionable foot forward, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress. Natasha also decided to glam things up in a silver skirt and matching jacket which she paired with a beautiful white blouse.

On the other hand, Kareena, Karan and Manish kept night casual. While Kareena opted for a comfy white tee with pants, Manish dressed up in a black tee and pant which he topped with a red shirt. However, it was Karan’s banana-printed hoodie that caught everyone’s attention.

Sharing the pictures, Manish wrote, “Home with friends.” Karisma too shared a picture of the group and wrote, “Just hangin..” Karan shared a picture from the night on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Trying our best to be candid (failing of course!)”.

Karan, Karisma, and Kareena have been busy with their respective projects. While Karan is making headlines every week for new episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, he is also occupied with completing his directorial comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Kareena has just wrapped the promotional activities and release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has received praise from critics and fans for her performance in the film. Karisma, on the other hand, is busy with a web series with veteran actress Helen. She began shooting earlier this year.

