Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Shoot for 'Something Exciting' With Punit Malhotra, See Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. They often feature on each other’s social media posts, giving a glimpse into how close they are to each other. Now, the celebrity siblings might appear together on screen as well, going by their recent social media posts. Karisma on Thursday evening shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen striking a candid pose with her sister in a pistachio top and black pants. Kareena could be seen donning a bright red wrap dress.

She captioned the picture as, “Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon" and tagged film maker Punit Malhotra.

Kareena took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a picture with Karisma and Punit, which she captioned as, “Sir you are the best’.

Punit, too, shared the same photo with the Kapoor siblings.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. She is gearing up for her next release, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Karisma, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

