CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» Movies» Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Shoot for 'Something Exciting' With Punit Malhotra, See Photos
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Shoot for 'Something Exciting' With Punit Malhotra, See Photos

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined hands with Punit Malhotra for something exciting

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor joined hands with Punit Malhotra for something exciting

Karisma Kapoor latest Instagram posts hints that she is all set to release something with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. They often feature on each other’s social media posts, giving a glimpse into how close they are to each other. Now, the celebrity siblings might appear together on screen as well, going by their recent social media posts. Karisma on Thursday evening shared a photo on Instagram where she can be seen striking a candid pose with her sister in a pistachio top and black pants. Kareena could be seen donning a bright red wrap dress.

She captioned the picture as, “Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon" and tagged film maker Punit Malhotra.

Kareena took to the stories section of Instagram and shared a picture with Karisma and Punit, which she captioned as, “Sir you are the best’.

RELATED NEWS
Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram story

Punit, too, shared the same photo with the Kapoor siblings.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium. She is gearing up for her next release, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan, which is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Karisma, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 23, 2021, 08:39 IST