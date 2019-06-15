Kareena, Karisma Kapoor Vacation in Europe with Taimur, Kiaan and Samaira, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur are currently vacationing in Europe, where they are soaking in the serene ambiance and the picturesque landscapes of various locations across the continent. The fun trio as also joined in by Kareena's elder sister Karisma, who was accompanied by her son Kiaan Kapoor and daughter Samaira.

Karisma recently shared a sweet picture from their family vacation together on her Instagram account. The image features Kareena, Taimur, Samaira, Kiaan and Karisma herself. All siblings were all smiles for the picture while they gave out major vacation goals to everyone around the world.

In the picture we can the cute Taimur adorably squished betweeen Kareena and Samaira. In another picture posted by Karisma on her Insta stories, we can see Kiaan and Taimur walking hand-in-hand inside a park.

Earlier, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a series of pictures from the actress' exotic getaway to her Instagram. She captioned one of the photos as: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's." In the picture, the family of three can be seen soaking up the sun in a locale filled with postcard-worthy trees.

On the movies front, Kareena's Good News is lined up for release in December 2019. She is also shooting for her TV debut on the dance reality show Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions. Reportedly, she may also star in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. However, the news is not confirmed at the moment.

