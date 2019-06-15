Kareena, Karisma Kapoor Vacation in Europe with Taimur, Kiaan and Samaira, See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their children hung out together while vacationing in Europe. See adorable family pics here.
Image:Instagram/ViralBhayani
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif and Taimur are currently vacationing in Europe, where they are soaking in the serene ambiance and the picturesque landscapes of various locations across the continent. The fun trio as also joined in by Kareena's elder sister Karisma, who was accompanied by her son Kiaan Kapoor and daughter Samaira.
Karisma recently shared a sweet picture from their family vacation together on her Instagram account. The image features Kareena, Taimur, Samaira, Kiaan and Karisma herself. All siblings were all smiles for the picture while they gave out major vacation goals to everyone around the world.
In the picture we can the cute Taimur adorably squished betweeen Kareena and Samaira. In another picture posted by Karisma on her Insta stories, we can see Kiaan and Taimur walking hand-in-hand inside a park.
See pics here:
Also see celebrities reacting to the picture:
Earlier, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania shared a series of pictures from the actress' exotic getaway to her Instagram. She captioned one of the photos as: "Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi's." In the picture, the family of three can be seen soaking up the sun in a locale filled with postcard-worthy trees.
On the movies front, Kareena's Good News is lined up for release in December 2019. She is also shooting for her TV debut on the dance reality show Dance India Dance- Battle of The Champions. Reportedly, she may also star in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. However, the news is not confirmed at the moment.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Urges Fans to Not Indulge in 'Negative Trends' Related to Sooryavanshi
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy
- Father's Day 2019: Which of These Bollywood Films Would You Like to Watch With Your Dad?
- Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Air India Express with 185 Passengers Hit by Bird, Returns to Mumbai Airport
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s