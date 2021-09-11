Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Pic Clicked by Saif Ali Khan Has Ranveer Singh's 'Love'

Bollywood siblings Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, despite being busy with their professional lives make sure to give enough attention to their family, and a visit to the Kapoor sisters’ Instagram handle would give an idea about how close they are. Recently, Karisma shared a monochromatic picture with her sister where they can be seen enjoying each other’s company. The Raja Hindustani actress credited Bebo’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan for the click and thanked him for capturing the moment.

She captioned her Instagram post as, “Thanks saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up ❤️ love it

#family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest."

The Kapoor sisters’ close friend actress Amrita Arora commented, “Stunning pic."

Even Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop himself from admiring them. He wrote, “Love."

Recently, Karisma had shared a family picture on her timeline. The photo was originally shared by Bebo and then reported by her, and featured their parents Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita along with them. All four of them were clad in casual outfits and were seated on a couch. Bebo as usual looked classy in a stylish white round neck t-shirt and a pair of tie and dye lowers. She completed her look with some stunning hand accessories and a pair of white sneakers. Lolo, on the other hand, had opted to wear a black loose fit top along with a pair of denim. To enhance her look. she wore some quirky hand accessories and a bold shade of lipstick. Randhir stuck to the basics as he wore a blue polo t-shirt with a pair of denim and dark blue pump shoes, while Babita kept it simple with a pink and white printed top and white lowers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

