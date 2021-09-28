Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's 'True Blue Selfie Time' With Manish Malhotra Is Too Hot to Handle

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently returned to Mumbai from a long family vacation in Maldives, attended a rocking party at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s place on Sunday. Kareena was joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor, BFF Amruta Arora and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Manish, who was the host of the party, shared a series of photos from the happening night on his Instagram account. Kareena looked stunning as always. She opted for a white top which had floral print on its sleeves. She teamed it with black pants. While Karisma stunned in a black outfit. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, “It’s a true blue selfie time tonight."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Love on Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor as They Head to The Kapil Sharma Show

Karisma Kapoor also shared a group picture from the evening on her Instagram account and wrote, “Evenings like these…" Manish dropped a series of red heart emojis on the photo.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma show will be graced by Karisma and her father, actor Randhir Kapoor. Ahead of the show, Kareena Kapoor showered the duo with love and left a heartfelt comment for them. On Sunday, Karisma shared a bunch of pictures with the veteran actor on social media and wrote, “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon." In the pictures shared on Instagram, Karisma can be seen dressed in a floral full-length dress while Randhir chose a grey and black suit. Taking to the comment section, Kareena wrote, “The loves of my life" along with heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor’s wife, actress Neetu Kapoor and their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had appeared on the show. They shared several anecdotes on the Kapoor family, and Neetu even poked fun at the Kapoors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here