Kareena, Alia Give Huge Shoutout to Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahan Kapoor's First Film Faraaz

Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz, which will be released on February 3. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta will show us the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack. Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh. The film’s trailer was released on Monday and without losing the chance, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a huge shoutout to her cousin on her Instagram stories. She posted the film’s poster and wrote, “An absolutely brilliant film, so so heart-wrenching. Aditya, Zahan, Juhi, and the entire cast, outstanding performances.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, at the time of the teaser release, too wrote a long note for Zahan. It read, “When the night is darkest, faith shines brightest! Here's the first look at Faraaz, a film on Bangladesh's 7/16 attack, by maverick filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta and Bhushan Kumar, which is an incredible true story of a hero who will restore your faith in humanity. All the best Zahan Kapoor, super proud of you and can't wait to see you on the big screen!"

Alia Bhatt, too, took to social media to give a shoutout to the film’s team.

The film’s trailer gave a glimpse into Zahan's persona. While sharing the trailer, Zahan wrote, “Humbled to play Faraaz: An untold story of a boy who stood up against Hate & Terrorism with Humanity & Friendship! Faraaz Trailer is OUT NOW. Faraaz in cinemas on 3rd FEB 2023.”

Before this, Zahan Kapoor posted the movie's poster on Instagram with the caption, “To face your fears is one thing. To face your faith, wielding weapons of terror is something else entirely. What we do in those moments will define us forever.” His cousin, actress Karisma Kapoor dropped fire emoji under the post. A red heart from Navya Naveli Nanda.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, and the Mahana Films team of Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt, and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

Read all the Latest Movies News here