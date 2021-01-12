Kareena Kapoor Khan All Set to Move Into Her New Paradise, Relives Memories of Present Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is going to welcome her second child soon, is speculated to move into her new paradise along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Their new residence is a building across from their current residence at Fortune Heights in Bandra. As the actress is all prepped to move into her new place, she hinted the same in her latest Instagram post.

The actress, last night, hosted a small get-together with her BFFs to relive the memories that they made together at Kareena's Fortune Heights residence. Bebo shared a happy picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor and mentioned in the caption that she is looking at the new beginnings. She also called her place 'FORTUNE of Memories.'

On the other hand, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita also shared the same picture on their social media along with the same caption.

As per the reports, Bebo's new place has been designed according to Saif and her taste and also keeping in view their children and family on both sides. The apartment will have an extensive library, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery and spacious rooms. It has been designed by Darshini Shah, who has also designed the current residence of Bebo and Saif at Fortune Heights.

ETimes approached Kareena’s father and actor Randhir Kapoor to confirm the news and the actor is quoted as saying, "Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet."

Meanwhile, Bebo has been quite active on social media and kept sharing glimpses from day-to-day life. Earlier on New Year's Eve, she shared an adorable snap of her little munchkin Tim Tim and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya and wrote that they are ready for the year 2021. The cuties looked adorable as they posed for the camera.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht in her pipeline.