Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday Enthusiastic About Covid-19 Vaccine Above 18 from May 1

With the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in India, many celebrities are also concerned about a way out of this pandemic. They have been using their social media reach to spread information that people might find helpful. When the government announced that from May 1 everyone above 18 will be eligible for the vaccine, actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm about the news.

Kareena shared a post by journalist Faye Dsouza and wrote, “Let’s do this India". Her friend Malaika Arora too shared the same screenshot, while Ananya shared a screenshot of the news on Twitter and posted the folded hands emoji.

The government on Monday opened up vaccination against the coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 years from May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day. All adults will be able to take the shots as part of the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, the Centre said in a statement.

Other celebs like Huma Qureshi, Mira Kapoor and Arpita Khan Sharma and more took to their respective social media handles to laud the decision.

