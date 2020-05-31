MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's 20 Year Old Pic Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture from 20 years ago with her long-time best friend Amrita Arora, which created a frenzy among her fans.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a throwback picture with her long-time best friend Amrita Arora which has sent the internet into a frenzy. Amrita, in the comments section revealed that the picture was 20 year old.

Kareena is seen in a black top, whereas Amrita wore a red-and-black top. “Thank you @putlu for the most beautiful memory... #BFFGoals #Repost @putlu . . . .Lockdown nostalgia .... besties then and besties now (sic),” she captioned the post.

“20 year old pic,” Amrita commented, adding, “Baby us.”

Kareena is currently quarantining with her family in Mumbai. She debuted on Instagram in March and has been sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans.

Take a look at more pictures posted by Kareena below:

Saturday Mood: Morocco '09

Haircut anyone? ‍♀️

The actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, opposite Aamir Khan. The film was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but will be reportedly rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Loading