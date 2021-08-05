Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Cute Betrayal of Sister Karisma Kapoor's Trust in This Fun Commercial

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are one of the strongest sibling duos. In addition to being sisters, they are each other’s constant companions who always have each other’s backs. The two often let their fans in for a sneak peek of their unique bond. The two recently came together to shoot for an advertisement that will leave you with a smile.

Recently, Karisma shared a video of the commercial which shows how Kareena failed to catch her during a trust fall. The clip opens to both the sisters doing yoga with a group of women. An instructor informs them of the next pose which is 'vishwaas asana'. Kareena raises her eyebrows and looks at Karisma wondering about the posture to which she replies in Hindi, "Throw your body back and fall in the arms of your partner. Keep trust." A smiling Kareena shows a thumbs up. Moments later, we see Kareena, who remains distracted, doesn’t come through, resulting in Karisma's fall. In the end, Kareena teasingly asks Karisma if she wants medicines.

On Instagram, Karisma captioned the post, "Trust and Reliability."

Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Loved it. Too cute" and Seema Khan commented, "too cute". Reacting to the post, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey left a few red heart emojis.

Last month, Karisma shared a candid photo with Kareena and wrote, “Always special shooting with bebo. Something exciting is coming soon.”

On Sunday, the two actresses marked Friendship Day and National Sisters Day. Kareena shared a video to show what she means when she says she had a ‘productive weekend’ with Lolo. The video shows them gorging on their favourite food and finally passing out on the couch.

Karisma graced an episode of Indian Idol 12 recently. On the show, she got a surprise video message from her sister who said, “She’s somebody who’s actually been my backbone, my anchor, my joy. I am grateful at every step of my life that I have a sister by my side. She’s everyone’s angel in the family.”

