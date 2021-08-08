Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are the 'OGs,' See Stunning Picture of BFFs

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, the Jab We Met star shared a snap with her BFF and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. Kareena and Malaika have been friends for years and their girl gang also consists of their sisters Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora respectively. The celebs can often be seen having fun together. On Saturday night, Bebo posted a stunning glimpse of her hang-out with Malaika via Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing an oversized T-shirt and a silver necklace. Malaika, on the other hand, sported a black crop-top. Kareena captioned the picture, “The OGs." Malaika also reposted the photo on her story.

The BFFs often feature on each other’s social media handles. A little while ago, Kareena posted a blurry yet adorable picture with Malaika as they wore matching Gucci outfits. She wrote, “Gucci bffs forever." The picture was captured by Amrita as per her comment.

Before giving birth to son Jeh in February of this year, Kareena and Saif moved out of their current residence. The actress shared a picture of a night in with her BFFs before leaving the house. The picture also featured Kareena, Malaika, Armita, Karisma and their friend Malika Bhatt. Bebo wrote, “It’s been a FORTUNE of memories… on to the next… to new beginnings."

She had also shared a group pic from a night out with her BFFs after a long time. She wrote, “Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

On the work front, Kareena is currently promoting her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the other hand, Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

