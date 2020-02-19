My Baby with Bebo's Baby: Malaika Arora Shares Pic of Khan Boys Arhaan and Taimur from Famjam with Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora keep giving us friendship goals and recently the two got together for an evening of fun with family. Joining in the happy occasion were Kareena's son Taimur and Malaika's son Arhaan. The two boys even posed for a candid pic which Malaika shared on her social media handle inviting loving comments from many in the film industry including Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Later, Malaika also posted a candid pic with Kareena and her sister Amrita Arora from the night which is giving us serious relationship goals. For the night Malaika was dressed in a flowy, sky blue coloured dress while Kareena seemed to have opted for a sleeveless top and trousers as she kept her hair open and looked glamorous. Amrita meanwhile also kept it casual during the night as she opted for a simple black coloured top and a pair of trendy trousers.

Check out candid pics from the night besties Malaika, Amrita and Kareena got together with their kids in attendance below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena as the makers unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated, upcoming Bollywood film. Laal Singh Chaddha film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas later this year. Also, Kareena's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan is slated to hit theaters on March 13.

Here's the first look of Kareena from Laal Singh Chaddha:

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

