Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora Look Glam in This Pic

A group selfie featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying with her girl gang has made its way online. The picture originally Instagrammed by Malaika Arora features Kareena, Malaika, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and their friend Mallika Bhat. The throwback was clicked during one of their gatherings and shows the girls pose with their bright pout-expression. All the members of the photo posted the image on their respective social media handles including Kareena who reshared on Instagram.

Amrita Arora replied in the comments to Kareena’s post. She wrote, “My power puff girls (heart emojis)”

During lockdown, we came across a collage of pictures of the girls napping in their respective homes. The post found its place on Kareena’s Instagram feed. She wrote, “Friends that nap together, stay forever”.

Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The project will see Mona Singh in a crucial character. Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be jointly bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Earlier, Kareena and Aamir shared the screen space in 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).

Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more