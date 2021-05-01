Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Celebs Wish Anushka Sharma on Birthday

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned 33 on May 1. Anushka, who has made a mark as an actor as well as producer in Bollywood, has been getting a lot of love and support from her colleagues on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to send birthday wishes to Anushka. Kareena posted a monochrome portrait of Anushka from her wedding day and wrote in the caption her warmest wishes for the actor and producer, describing her as a trailblazing woman.

Besides Kareena, the actress also received wishes from actor Vivek Oberoi who took to twitter to express his heartiest birthday message. The actor described Anushka as a “brilliant” actress, a “successful” producer and a “beautiful” mom. He further mentioned that he admires the way she inspires people to be positive always and wished that God blesses her and her adorable family.

Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma! ♥Love the way you inspire people to be positive always! 😄♥May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday!— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 1, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share an animated portrait of Anushka as he sent his wishes for the actor. In the caption of the post, Riteish wished Anushka to have a great birthday and that she stays healthy, and safe.

Actress Ena Saha also shared birthday wishes for Anushka on her Twitter handle. The Bengali actress called Anushka her biggest inspiration and expressed admiration for her work.

Wishing you a very happy birthday! Big time inspiration for me! Love your work so much! Have an amazing day and best wishes to you! Stay safe and healthy ❤️🎂@AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/QzTzQVJI97— Ena Saha (@SahaEna) May 1, 2021

On the work front, Anushka has produced a series of critically acclaimed movies and web-series, like Bulbbul, Pataal Lok, and more. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz will be producing the upcoming Netflix movie Qala that marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan. Actress Tripti Dimri will be starring as the protagonist in the upcoming movie. Tripti also played the lead in Bulbbul, the crime thriller that came out on the streaming platform last year. The movie is directed by Anvita Dutt.

Anushka along with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child earlier this year. They have named their daughter Vamika.

