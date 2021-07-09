Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Named Their Second Son Jeh?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who welcomed their second baby on February 21 , neither revealed the name of their baby boy nor have they shared any picture of him on social media. Now, according to a report in Bombay Times, the couple have been calling their newborn Jeh. However, there has been no official confirmation about the name of their newborn.

Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter Vamika’s identity, Saif and Kareena too has tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media without revealing his face.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016. The couple has starred together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently spotted celebrating elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Karisma marked the occasion by cutting a cake at midnight with her loved ones in attendance. Kareena made the event even more special by posting a reel consisting of many memories and pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister.

