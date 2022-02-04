CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Step Out to Grab Lunch With Son Taimur, Watch Here
2-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Step Out to Grab Lunch With Son Taimur, Watch Here

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted picking up their son Taimur from school and grabbing lunch at a restaurant in Bandra. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted picking up their son Taimur from school and grabbing lunch at a restaurant in Bandra. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted having lunch with their Taimur Ali Khan after picking him up from school.

Entertainment Bureau

India is witnessing a downward trend in coronavirus cases, and observing this decline, the government is also gradually relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions across the nation. Few states have also permitted restaurants to work under 50 percent occupancy. And as the cases recede in Mumbai, celebs have begun stepping out for either get-togethers or work commitments. On Friday, the Pataudi Family headed out to a restaurant in the city for a meal together. The paparazzi caught Kareena Kapoor Khan with husband Saif Ali Khan at their stylish best for an afternoon lunch with son Taimur in the city.

The paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a series of videos on his official Instagram account that caught the Pataudi family in one frame as they spent time together at an open-air restaurant in Bandra. In the video, Taimur looks excited while sitting next to his father, who can be seen sporting a casual white T-shirt and blue denims that he paired with white sneakers.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spotted lunching at a restaurant in Chennai.

Bebo can be seen dressed in a black dress with a side slit that she paired with a denim jacket and white sneakers. Kareena can also be seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. Bhayani captioned the video, “Lunchtime Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan papped at an open-air restaurant in Bandra." The video has garnered more than 43.7k likes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted exiting the restaurant with little Taimur: Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan in Mumbai on Friday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

In the second video, Bhayani informed the viewers that Saif picked Taimur from his school after which the trio stepped out for lunch. Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Saif Ali Khan Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan out for lunch after school”. The second video has more than 15.5k likes as of now.

Taimur Ali Khan spotted outside his school on Friday. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

The power couple is loved by all, and as always the fans and followers showered their love in the comment section, with one user commenting, “Beautiful family” with a heart emoticon. A few users also asked the paparazzi to give the family some privacy.

first published:February 04, 2022, 20:14 IST