Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Take Their Swanky New Car Out for a Ride

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have made a new addition to their family. Don’t worry, we are not talking about a third child. The Bollywood power couple have invested in a swanky new luxury car. The actors were spotted taking the brand new Mercedes out for a ride on Saturday.

Kareena was dressed casually in a denim shirt and black pants, while Saif opted for dark blue T-shirt and bottoms, with a red bandanna on his head. Their outfits stood out against the brand new white Mercedes S-Class Car which they took out for a ride. The couple did not pose for the shutterbugs.

Earlier this month, both of them were seen going out for a test drive before buying a new car. Kareena and Saif were taking a small test drive, which indicated that they would soon add a new car to their collection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, seem to be big spenders in terms of luxury cars. According to an auto guide curated by the Financial Express, Kareena is quite fond of SUVs as a part of her ride arsenal. The actor’s fleet of cars include at least three hefty SUVs and two stunning Mercs.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Recently, the actress also announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The series will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Bhoot Police. He will be next seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

