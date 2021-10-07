Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yuvraj Singh Snapped Together as They Shoot for an Ad

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite busy with multiple photoshoots, ad shoots and appearances in projects. The actress recently stepped out to shoot a television commercial for a sports brand that she is associated with. She was joined by cricket player Yuvraj Singh, who will also feature in the ad. Pictures of Kareena and Yuvraj posing for the paparazzi have surfaced online. They also posed together and snapped a few selfies during the shoot.

In the pictures, Kareena can be seen wearing a black track pants, a sports bra and a pink jacket. On the other hand, Yuvraj wore a white tracksuit. They can be seen endorsing the popular sports brand Puma.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives a Glimpse of Baby Jehangir: Your Cheeks and Cuddles Complete Me

Kareena also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Yuvraj. She captioned the picture, “What’s the link here?" She also shared a single shot from the photoshoot.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a Graceful Vision in Natarajasana Yoga Pose

On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.