Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Others Wish Katrina Kaif on Her Birthday

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned 38 on Friday and her fellow actors from the film fraternity have come together to send her some warm birthday wishes. The actress who also turned entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her beauty brand Kay Beauty has been responding to the birthday wishes through her Instagram Stories.

Let us take a look at some of the actors who have wished Katrina a happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome portrait of Katrina on her Instagram Story and captioned it with, “To the most gorgeous superstar. Happy birthday Kat. Lots of love always from Saifu and me.”

Katrina’s co-star from the movie Zero, Anushka Sharma also posted a portrait of the actor dressed in a pink jacket and wrote, “Happy birthday Katrina. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day.”

Malaika Arora posted this picture of Katrina on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Happy birthday beautiful. Lots of love @KatrinaKaif”

Katrina’s co-actor from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra posted an old picture on his Instagram Stories, where they both were spotted posing for the camera. Sidharth captioned the throwback picture and wrote “Here’s to the ‘Kay by K’ diva, happy birthday Kat.”

Ishaan Khatter, who will soon be seen next to Katrina in their upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, posted a picture from the sets on his Instagram Storiesto wish her. Ishaan wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Katty Kay.”

Another actor from the Phone Bhoot cast, Siddhant Chaturvedi also dedicated an Insatgram Storiesto Katrina to wish her a happy birthday. Siddhant accompanied Katrina’s picture with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our good bad-minton games to those long fitness hack chats, I’m always looking forward to learn from you.” Siddhant further mentioned that from a fan and a co-actor, he has turned a friend to Katrina and wished her a happy birthday.

Katrina will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi.

