Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora Congratulate PV Sindhu on Winning Swiss Open 2022

India’s double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made the country proud yet again on March 27, Sunday as she outclassed Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the final of women’s singles to win the Swiss Open 2022. The Indian shuttler thrashed her Thai opponent Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in a match that lasted around 49 minutes. Post her terrific win, social media has been singing praises for the ace shuttler.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Sindhu on her feat. From Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan, leading ladies of B-Town lauded Sindhu’s success. Sharing a collage of Sindhu’s pictures from her winning match, Kareena wrote, “Champion!!" Following her BFF, Malaika Arora also shared the same image of Sindhu on her Instagram Stories and simply wrote “Champion."

Neha Dhupia also shared the news and congratulated the shuttler. She wrote, “Congratulations PV Sindhu you go girl."

Anushka, who is often seen promoting and encouraging women in sports, shared the news of Sindhu’s win on her IG stories and congratulated the player. She wrote, “Smashing news PV Sindhu, Congratulations."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Anushka had also penned a note for the Indian Women’s Cricket team, post their loss in the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Indian squad led by Mithaali Raj was defeated by South Africa by 3 wickets, following which they failed to qualify for the semi finals. “The result did not go our way and was heartbreaking but what an exciting, enthralling match you fought right till the end girls," Anushka wrote on her Instagram Stories. Encouraging the team, she further stated that they will always have the country’s never-ending support and belief.

Meanwhile, the actor herself is currently practicing on the cricket field. Anushka will portray the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.