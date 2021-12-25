Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to BTS' RM: Celebs Extend Christmas Wishes

On the occasion of Christmas, celebrities from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to extend warm festive wishes to their fans and followers. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a cartoonized photo of her family including her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir. The photo features them inside a snow globe. She left a heart emoji with the photo. Take a look:

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of her with a hilarious caption. She wrote, “Dose it matter if I was naughty or nice? ✨❤️ though I’ve only been nice this year Merry Christmas everyone ! Stay well Stay safe ❣️"

Anushka Sharma shared a throwback photo of her and Virat Kohli with Santa Clause. Take a look at the adorable photo:

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turned Santa for his fans. He wrote, “Peace harmony safety and … LOOOOOVVVEEE ❤️"

Actress Sushmita Sen, who recently parted ways with her boyfriend shared a happy picture from an exquisite location where she can be seen posing with a glass reindeer in the background. She wrote, “Merrryyyyyy Christmas!!!❤️Here’s wishing you love, light & hope!!! May you always stretch both arms wide open to receive life & its immeasurable blessings!!!⭐️#yourstruly and her #reindeer ❤️I love you guys!!!!enjoyyyyyy!!! #duggadugga"

Not just Bollywood celebs but popular South Korean band BTS’ leader RM, too, took to his official Instagram handle to wish ARMYs (BTS’ fan group) on this joyous festival. He shared two photos- one with him sitting in front of a Christmas tree and another of a well-decorated and lit up tree. He wrote, “Happy Holidays "

Here are some more festive wishes from celebs all over the world:

