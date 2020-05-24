Kareena Kapoor Khan Asking Meaning of 'Fevicol Se' Lyrics Will Crack You up, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor set the stage on fire when she danced to the tunes of Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2 with Salman Khan. The song was sung by Mamta Singh and Wajid Ali and became a sensation when it released in 2012.

Now a throwback BTS video of Kareena asking the meaning of the lyrics of the track is doing the rounds on social media. Fevicol Se has several instances wherein words are pronounced differently for effect. Like petrol is uttered as 'patrol' and likewise. Kareena, while shooting the track, could not help but crack over the way the song is rendered and was seen asking the meaning of the hit song's lyrics while rehearsing on the film sets.

Check out a video.

On the movies front, Kareena was last seen in a cameo role in late Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Before that she featured in Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie directed by Raj Mehta went on to become a huge success, commercially.

Next, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The Bollywood version was set to hit the screens on Christmas later this year but may get delayed since, as per per reports, only 60 per cent of filming is complete and rest remains.

