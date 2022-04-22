Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Fans for Hair Colour Suggestions, Here's What They Are Saying

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan always slays with her gorgeous and stunning posts. The actor has a following of nine million fans who all admire her fashion savvy and engaging captions. Frequent posts of her cute sons, Taimur and Jeh, her glamorous looks and more recently inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fairytale wedding leave fans and well-wishers in awe. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to ask her social media followers what colour she should dye her hair.

Sharing a photo of hers, she wrote, “Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair color 😉Any suggestions? 💭#TheDevotionOfSuspectX”. Take a look:

As for her outfit, Kareena went for a bright pink top with a V-neck and sleeves that cinched at her wrists. The actor looked absolutely stunning as she accessorised with golden hoops. Her makeup raised temperatures with perfect contouring and shades of pink that highlighted her lips and cheekbones. A gradient eyeshadow made her captivating eyes stand out as she looked at the camera. Her hairstylist is seen setting the actor’s perfect brown curls in order.

Fans went crazy as they listed out all sorts of colours on the wheel but most fans agreed on blonde, blue or a shade of red. One wrote, “Go blonde please!”. Another fan was all praises when they commented,”Let’s be honest whatever colour you choose you will look fab darling”. One Instagram user said, “Something in the shades of red!” and another one suggested the colour blue. Others went all out with red hearts and fires as they praised their heroine.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear on Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will be playing the female lead and Khan’s love interest in the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump.

