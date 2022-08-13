Kareena Kapoor Khan Attemps to Click the Perfect Selfie With Sister-in-Law Saba Pataudi, Check the Result

Saba Ali Khan, actor Saif Ali Khan’s younger sister, often shares photos of her family on her Instagram handle, posting major throwbacks in black and white photos. Fans get a sneak peek into the Pataudi family as she brings to life old memories and priceless moments that are treasured by one and all. Recently, the jewellery designer posted a special moment she shared with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan on Raksha Bandhan. It's their postcard-worthy picture after multiple failed attempts to take a perfect selfie. Saba can be seen getting conscious in attempts 1 and 2.

Take a look:

Kareena can be seen all dolled up in a light green kurta, maroon bindi, and big jhumkas with red beads at the bottom. Saba let her hair open and sported big hoop earrings. The designer wore a multi-colored kurta and a white dupatta.

She wrote, “I’m useless! Bhabhs gets it perfecto!” and added a camera image in her story. The photo shows two failed attempts before Kareena gets it right. Appreciating Bebo’s selfie-taking skills, Saba added, “Learning from the Pro!” with a flying kiss emoji.

Kareena also reposted the story on her Instagram stories and added three hearts to it.

This is not the first time Saba has posted photos with Kareena on Instagram. Here's how she often treats us to adorable photos of the actress.

Fan love to chance upon unseen pictures of Taimur and Jeh and thanks to Saba, their wishes often get fulfilled. She keeps posting her niece’s and nephews’ adorable photos from time to time. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the recently-released film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. The duo's new release has failed to attract cinephiles to the box office.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here