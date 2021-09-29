Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's Birthday With Baby Jehangir Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently stepped out with her son Jehangir Ali Khan to attend sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya’s birthday. Inaaya, who turned4 on Wednesday shares a very strong bond with Kareena’s older son Taimur. The cousins have been spotted on many playdates, as well as in adorable posts and videos shared by Soha on Instagram. In the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Kareena can be seen carrying Jehangir on her lap while she walks out of a building.

In the pictures, Kareena could be seen wearing a floral printed navy blue kurta. On the other hand, Jehangir wore a peach T-shirt and a blue bib.

Read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s ‘True Blue Selfie Time’ With Manish Malhotra Is Too Hot to Handle

Kareena also re-shared an Insta story of Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan showing off their matching tattoos. Ibrahim had captioned the picture, “Only person I would get a matching tattoo with."

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Kareena took to Instagram to share a lovely birthday wish for Inaaya. She wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess… Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl (sic)."

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Showers Love on Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor as They Head to The Kapil Sharma Show

On the work front, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here