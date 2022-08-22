Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Prep for Hansal Mehta's Next After Laal Singh Chaddha Release

After her latest appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started prepping for her next project with Hansal Mehta. The B-Town diva took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night and shared a snap of the project’s script. The actress made a buzz on the internet as she left her fans excited about the film’s full title. The Jab We Met actress is also making her debut as a producer with this project.

In an Instagram story, Kareena posted an image of a spiral notebook with a blue pencil kept on it. The script’s visible text read: “The Murder, directed by Hansal Mehta.” The actress hid the middle word of the title of her next project.

Last year, on August 10, the Aligarh director shared a photo with Kareena and producer Ekta Kapoor. In the caption, Hansal expressed that he is thrilled to work with the two stars of Bollywood. “They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor (Sic),” he wrote in the caption.

Ekta Kapoor also shared her happiness to co-produce the upcoming project with the Good Newwz actress. In a long penned post, she congratulated Kareena and wrote: “It’s with immense happiness, pride and excitement that I’d like to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena is making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix original film The Devotion of Suspect X. It is an adaptation of a Japanese novel of the same name. Apart from Kareena, it also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

