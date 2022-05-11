Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins Shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, Shares BTS Still From Kalimpong

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, has already begun the shooting of her next project, The Devotion of Suspect X. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this marks Kareena’s OTT debut. On Wednesday afternoon, the actress, who jetted off to Kalimpong for the shoot, took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS still from the hill station.

In the photo, she is getting her hair done. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Day1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X❤️#sujoyGhosh."

Take a look at the post:

The Devotion of Suspect X also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work.

Talking about her debut, Kareena told Hindustan Times, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew." Kareena welcomed her second son, Jeh, in February 2021. The project is yet to go on floors.

In a 2019 interview, Kareena, whose actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was the first mainstream Bollywood actor to make the OTT switch with Netflix’s Sacred Games, had said that she was keen on exploring the platform but hadn’t found anything interesting yet. “Saif is a brave actor and I don’t think there will be another Saif. After working for 25 years he turned it around with Sacred Games. His choices are different, be it Laal Kaptaan, Tanhaji or web series. I have big shoes to fill in if I ever debut on a digital platform. But right now I have not got any OTT offers that are interesting," Kareena had said.

Meanwhile, her much-awaited comeback Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the silver screen on 11 August 2022. She will be reuniting with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan for the film. It also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Naga Chaitanya.

