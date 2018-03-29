GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video

The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video
The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.
It came as a surprise to many that Bollywood actor Kaartik Aaryan turned showstopper alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan at the recently held Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. The ace designer presented his dazzling summer couture comprising of gold and silver stories. The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.

While Kaartik was quick to share a photograph with Kareena on his Instagram account, the actor further surprised fans by sharing a video wherein the two can be seen having a ball of time post the show. In a video that has now gone viral, the actor is seen singing Guru Randhawa's popular track Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani as Kareena continues to blush and sing along.

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️😜

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on



"Jab we met," wrote Kaartik alongside a photo of the two from the show.

Jab we met

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on



An elated Manish also flooded his Instagram account with photographs from his successful show.



On the acting front, while Kaartik is basking in the glory of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office success, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Veere De Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You