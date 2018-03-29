English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video
The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.
The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.
It came as a surprise to many that Bollywood actor Kaartik Aaryan turned showstopper alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan at the recently held Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. The ace designer presented his dazzling summer couture comprising of gold and silver stories. The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.
While Kaartik was quick to share a photograph with Kareena on his Instagram account, the actor further surprised fans by sharing a video wherein the two can be seen having a ball of time post the show. In a video that has now gone viral, the actor is seen singing Guru Randhawa's popular track Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani as Kareena continues to blush and sing along.
"Jab we met," wrote Kaartik alongside a photo of the two from the show.
An elated Manish also flooded his Instagram account with photographs from his successful show.
On the acting front, while Kaartik is basking in the glory of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office success, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Veere De Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
Also Watch
While Kaartik was quick to share a photograph with Kareena on his Instagram account, the actor further surprised fans by sharing a video wherein the two can be seen having a ball of time post the show. In a video that has now gone viral, the actor is seen singing Guru Randhawa's popular track Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani as Kareena continues to blush and sing along.
"Jab we met," wrote Kaartik alongside a photo of the two from the show.
An elated Manish also flooded his Instagram account with photographs from his successful show.
On the acting front, while Kaartik is basking in the glory of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office success, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Veere De Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
- Toyota Yaris Official Bookings to Open on April 22, Launch on May 18
- IPL 2018: Stephen Fleming Looks to Rekindle Magic in CSK