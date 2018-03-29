Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video

Ban jaa tu meri Rani ♥️😜 A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

It came as a surprise to many that Bollywood actor Kaartik Aaryan turned showstopper alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan at the recently held Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Singapore. The ace designer presented his dazzling summer couture comprising of gold and silver stories. The audience couldn't stop admiring the collection and more so, the chemistry between the two showstoppers- Kareena and Kaartik- as they sashayed down the runway with sheer elan.While Kaartik was quick to share a photograph with Kareena on his Instagram account, the actor further surprised fans by sharing a video wherein the two can be seen having a ball of time post the show. In a video that has now gone viral, the actor is seen singing Guru Randhawa's popular track Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani as Kareena continues to blush and sing along."Jab we met," wrote Kaartik alongside a photo of the two from the show.An elated Manish also flooded his Instagram account with photographs from his successful show.On the acting front, while Kaartik is basking in the glory of his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's box office success, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Veere De Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.