Kareena Kapoor Khan Called 'Ghamandi' for Showing 'Attitude' to Security Guard

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry, however, she often comes under the scanner for a lot of things she says or does in her personal life. Recently, she found herself on the receiving end of trolling and criticism for showing ‘attitude’ to a security guard. A video shared by her fan page shows the actor ignoring the security guard who was saluting her. Netizens took to the comment section to express that Bebo is ‘ghamandi’ for showing attitude.

One user wrote, “Why don’t you greet your emplyee who is pucking up his hand for you," while another said, “See her attitude no even have time to respond to that man….. this show how much poor is ur heart Kareena…👎"

Some, however, argued that the actress might not have noticed the man. Take a look at the video:

Kareena Kapoor always often finds herself in the middle of some controversy. Earlier it was for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir. She also faced backlash for demanding equal pay for the upcoming film Sita. She had reacted to the unconfirmed news alleging she asked for Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Sita in the recreation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The speculations provoked outrage, with reports accusing her of greed. To this, the actress had to say, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given," she said. The actress mentioned that her request was not about being “demanding", but asking for “being respectful towards women."

On the work front, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Kareena and Aamir had earlier worked together in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

