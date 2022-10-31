Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Ananya Panday 'Fab' as She Channels Her Inner Poo for Halloween

Ananya Panday perfectly recreated the iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to a level that even OG Poo Kareena Kapoor couldn't stop herself from praising the young diva. Ananya Panday donned the look for Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween bash. She wore the exact same ensemble for Karan Johar's directorial at the event that was attended by guests such as Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

After her pictures and videos went viral, Ananya also took to her Instagram handle and recreated a scene from K3G where Poo takes her sweet time to get ready, choose an outfit and then step out. Ananya too filmed the process of getting ready and left Instagram users in splits. She wore a similar pink shimmery cropped top and paired it with a beige leather mini-skirt. Her beauty choices were on point too, with lots of shimmer on her eyes and cheeks, along with several coats of mascara and filled-in brows.

Reacting to Ananya’s near-perfect replication of Poo’s style, Kareena in the now-deleted story had mentioned: “You look phat!” along with a wink emoji. Along with that, she added: “Happy birthday you star! Lots of love!”. In the second story, Kareena posted Ananya’s reel and captioned it: “Fab!”, along with several heart emojis.

Instagram users left several comments on Ananya’s reel, including industry colleagues and fans who couldn’t keep their calm at the reel. Sanjay Kapoor commented with several laughing emojis while her mother Bhavana Pandey wrote: “Hahaha you are crazy! When did you do all this?” Along with them, one of Ananya’s best friends Suhana Khan also commented and said: “Love it!” with several emojis. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented and left heart emoticons on the post.

