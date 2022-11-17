Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Herself a 'Director's Actor' as She Poses With Hansal Mehta

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy working on her next project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The actress who is in London to shoot for it often shares photos and videos to update her fans and followers. Recently, Bebo shared a couple of photos with the director and penned a sweet note. In the monochromatic photos, Kareena can be seen having a conversation with Mehta. Sharing it, the actress wrote, “A director’s actor…always ❤️ Easy,sharp,instinctive and cool…been an absolute pleasure…❤️ @hansalmehta This one is special guys❤️Mumbai see you soon…"

Take a look at her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave a glimpse of her Dover diaries and shared BTS pictures from her shoot.

In the pictures, Kareena took her fans on a trip down memory lane as she shot for her new project. Kareena Kapoor can be seen in different moods from happy to goofy as she is all set to bring her magic to the silver screen after Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Dover Diaries❤️United Kingdom 2022❤️Always a mood on set @hansalmehta @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films"

The actress is accompanied by her toddler son Jehanhir Ali Khan to London. Despite her busy shooting schedule, Kareena doesn’t fail to spend time with little Jeh and shared glimpses of him as well.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which was the official adaptation of Forrest Gump and failed to perform at the box office. But, it topped the list when it was released on the giant OTT platform.

Besides her project with director Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be making her OTT debut with Sujao Ghosh’s adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s book Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.

