Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mother Babita 'Rock of Gibraltar' in This Childhood Pic

To celebrate the spirit of mother’s day, celebrities flooded social media with pictures and videos of their mothers and have expressed their love and gratitude to them. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a mother of two, shared a childhood throwback picture on social media to express her love for her mother Babita.

In the picture the former actress can be seen holding a young Kareena in her arms while her elder sister actress Karisma Kapoor looks at her. She captioned the picture as, “The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs".

Earlier in the day Kareena had shared a monochrome picture of second baby boy, whom she gave birth to on February 21, earlier this year. Sharing a picture of her baby in her elder son Taimur’s arms, Kareena wrote, “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

