Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Son Taimur a 'Heart Breaker' in This Adorable Picture

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother to two sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Ever since his birth, Taimur has been one of the most loved star-kids in Bollywood. The curiosity around the star-kid is so immense that when their second son Jehangir was born earlier this year, Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan decided to not release his name and picture to protect his privacy. While Kareena has posted some rare pictures with Jehangir, she often shares glimpses of four-year-old Taimur, which regularly go viral on social media. On Saturday, Kareena made her fans’ day when she shared an adorable picture with Taimur on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen donning a T-shirt that says “Heart Breaker." Taimur can be seen making a cute expression in the picture. Kareena wrote, “What’s on my t shirt Tim? You (sic)" with heart emojis.

A few days ago Kareena had shared a couple of pictures of Taimur getting ready to go on a trip with his friends. She wrote, “Road trip ready," with heart emojis.

Recently, the family flew to Maldives to ring in Saif’s birthday. Kareena shared the first picture with all four members in the same frame. Wishing Saif a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Meanwhile, Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

