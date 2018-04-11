English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kareena Kapoor Khan Cannot Imagine Life Without Acting
Kareena will soon be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding which will be her first film post the birth of her son Taimur.
(Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fourth generation actor from the Kapoor family, has said that she cannot imagine her life without acting.
Kareena interacted with the media after she received the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award' at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. Kareena is regarded as one of the topmost actresses of Hindi film industry over the years earning box-office success, critical acclaim and many awards.
However, when asked whether she thought of foraying into other fields apart from acting, she said: "After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can't imagine life without acting."
Sharing her feeling on receiving the award, she said, "Of course, each award is important. We always get awards for our work in films but when you get awarded by your own state as 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' with so many important dignitaries getting it, then, I think it becomes very special. I am very proud of my state and city. I am a true Mumbaikar and I feel very humble to receive this honour."
Kareena's Tashan co-star Akshay Kumar also received 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' award at the ceremony. Speaking about him, Kareena said, "I think there is no one more deserving than him (Akshay) because his choices of films are so brave. He tries to do something different in films with relevant topics."
Well-known personalities from politics, corporate, sports, Hindi and Marathi film industry, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis, attended the award ceremony.
Kareena will soon be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding which will be her first film post the birth of her son Taimur. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on June 1.
Also Watch
Kareena interacted with the media after she received the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award' at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. Kareena is regarded as one of the topmost actresses of Hindi film industry over the years earning box-office success, critical acclaim and many awards.
However, when asked whether she thought of foraying into other fields apart from acting, she said: "After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can't imagine life without acting."
Sharing her feeling on receiving the award, she said, "Of course, each award is important. We always get awards for our work in films but when you get awarded by your own state as 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' with so many important dignitaries getting it, then, I think it becomes very special. I am very proud of my state and city. I am a true Mumbaikar and I feel very humble to receive this honour."
Kareena's Tashan co-star Akshay Kumar also received 'Maharashtrian Of The Year' award at the ceremony. Speaking about him, Kareena said, "I think there is no one more deserving than him (Akshay) because his choices of films are so brave. He tries to do something different in films with relevant topics."
Well-known personalities from politics, corporate, sports, Hindi and Marathi film industry, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis, attended the award ceremony.
Kareena will soon be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding which will be her first film post the birth of her son Taimur. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to release on June 1.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|7
|23
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|13
|29
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Lost a Role Because of Skin Color, Says 'They Wanted Someone Who's Not Brown'
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed!
- Champions League: Guardiola Sent Off as Manchester City Crumble Against Liverpool
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship