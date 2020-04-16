Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Deal with Being Away From Her Girl Gang During Lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora make up an inseparable girl gang that never misses a chance to hang out together. But this coronavirus lockdown has separated them and Kareena is having a hard time dealing with it.

The actresses are all quarantined in their respective homes and haven't met in a while. Kareena shared a throwback picture of the four of them, walking in style, and said, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables 😭



Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday."

The photo she shared gives us major Sex and the City vibes. Check it out:

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video commented, "y'all deserve a separate show." To which Bebo replied, "I know where you are headed - you're suggesting four more shots please season 3, right?" Four More Shots Please is a web show whose season 2 is set to launch on April 17.

A few weeks back, Kareena had shared a collage of pictures of her friends napping in their respective homes. The post went viral soon enough.

Kareena joined Instagram in March and thanks to her social media updates fans can see what the diva is up to during the lockdown. The actress has been posting to spread coronavirus awareness, as well the donations she has made to several charities.

Most of all, people get to see her cute son, Taimur, via her social media. The starkid is getting a much-needed break from being papped daily.

In a recent interview, Saif Ali was asked if he and Kareena discussed which pictures of Taimur they could share and which they couldn't, he said, “We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media."

Follow @News18Movies for more