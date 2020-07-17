Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Stop Eating 'Best Fish in Town' Cooked by Malaika Arora's Mother

Kareena Kapoor Khan friendship with sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora is one of the most enduring one among actresses in Bollywood. They are always part of every significant moment of each other's life. Recently, Malaika seemed to have invited Kareena over for lunch, as the latter shared on Instagram that she is relishing a fish dish made by her bestie's mother.

Malaika's mom Joyce Arora is a chef and has her own Instagram account where she shares 'Joys of Cooking' and gives out recipes and cooking tips. And now she has been praised by Kareena, who shared the photo of a fish dish on Instagram stories and wrote, "#CantStopWontStop The best fish curry in town. Thank You Joyce Arora...Love You."

Kareena also praised the trailer of brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Lootcase, that was released yesterday.

Kareena has joined the #OneLoveOneHeart campaign in support of UNICEF's COVID-19 response. Members of the Marley family, including Stephen, Cedella, and Skip Marley, have launched a reimagined version of the late Bob Marley's iconic anthem One Love to support UNICEFs work for children affected by COVID-19.

"Together, we can reimagine a better world for everyone. Proud to be a part of @bobmarley’s classic #OneLoveOneHeart reimagined by the Marley family and artists from across the world, in support of @unicef’s COVID-19 response," she wrote alongwith the video.

Last seen in Good Newwz, Kareena has Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the making. She also has Dharma Production's Takht in the pipeline. It is a multi-starrer film that will also see Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.