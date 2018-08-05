English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Stop Laughing at Son Taimur's Love for Paparazzi; Watch the Hilarious Video
Taimur Ali Khan impresses the paparazzi with his cute antics once again.
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little boy Taimur Ali Khan is so used to the media attention that he hates being taken away when pictures are clicked. And that is precisely what happened when the trio was recently captured while heading to Soha Ali Khan’s residence.
The little munchkin was snapped by the paparazzi outside his house. As always, he looked adorable and smiled for the cameras. When mom Kareena tried to get him to sit in the car, he seemed reluctant.
Watch the video here:
However, in an interview with PTI, Kareena had earlier revealed that she and Saif don't like the constant media attention on their son and want him to grow up as normally as possible.
“I just don’t want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” Kareena had said.
Also Watch
The little munchkin was snapped by the paparazzi outside his house. As always, he looked adorable and smiled for the cameras. When mom Kareena tried to get him to sit in the car, he seemed reluctant.
Watch the video here:
However, in an interview with PTI, Kareena had earlier revealed that she and Saif don't like the constant media attention on their son and want him to grow up as normally as possible.
“I just don’t want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” Kareena had said.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Manchester City and Chelsea Lock Horns in Community Shield
- Helicopter Eela Trailer: Birthday Girl Kajol Flies in With a Joyride of a Film; Watch Here
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Michael Jordan Backs LeBron James After Donald Trump Questions Player's Intelligence
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...