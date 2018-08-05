Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Stop Laughing at Son Taimur's Love for Paparazzi; Watch the Hilarious Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little boy Taimur Ali Khan is so used to the media attention that he hates being taken away when pictures are clicked. And that is precisely what happened when the trio was recently captured while heading to Soha Ali Khan’s residence.The little munchkin was snapped by the paparazzi outside his house. As always, he looked adorable and smiled for the cameras. When mom Kareena tried to get him to sit in the car, he seemed reluctant.Watch the video here:However, in an interview with PTI, Kareena had earlier revealed that she and Saif don't like the constant media attention on their son and want him to grow up as normally as possible.“I just don’t want him to be looked upon as a star-kid. I want him to grow up as normally as possible. I want to let him be just the way he is,” Kareena had said.