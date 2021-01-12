Kareena Kapoor Khan Catches up with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita and Sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with her Kaftan series as she reunites with her girl gang. The doting mom-to-be shared a picture from their fun 'fortune night' on Instagram featuring Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and sister Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, Kareena can be seen seated with her friends on a couch as they share a hearty laugh.

In the caption of the post, the actress hinted at 'new beginnings', however, she didn't divulge any details. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kareena might be referring to moving to her new house in Mumbai.

She wrote: "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries (sic)."

Kareena has recently met her friends on a separate occasion and has posted a picture of her girl gang. In the Instagram snapshot, the actress is seen with best friends Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Kareena noted that her sister Karisma Kapoor, who is an integral part of the group, is not in the photograph.

"Reunited. Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Kareena and Malaika travelled to Dharamshala, where their respective beaus Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for the upcoming horror comedy "Bhoot Police".

The actress and her husband Saif are currently expecting their second child. The couple has a four-year-old son, Taimur.