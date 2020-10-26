Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 13 Years of Jab We Met with BTS Photo Featuring Shahid Kapoor

Jab We Met is one of the most loved romantic Bollywood movies by director Imtiaz Ali. Kareena Kapoor Khan won hearts with the role of Geet in the film, starring opposite Shahid Kapoor. As the film clocked 13 years of release, the actress shared a photo from the sets, also featuring Shahid and Imtiaz.

The photo shows the three of them looking into the monitor on the sets of the song 'Nagada Nagada'. Sharing the photo, Kareena repeated a dialogue her character mouths in the film, "Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai."

Jab We Met tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (Shahid), on an overnight train to Delhi. While attempting to get him back on board when he alights at a station stop, both are left stranded in the middle of nowhere.

The film's music by Pritam is still popular, as are the one-liners mouthed by various characters in the film. It was both a critical and commercial success, and won director Imtiaz Ali a dedicated fandom.

Kareena and Shahid were on the last leg of their relationship during the shooting of the film, but their real life issues did not affect their onscreen chemistry.