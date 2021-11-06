Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Diwali With 'Best Girls' Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora; See Pic

There’s no dearth of glam with Kareena Kapoor Khan around. The actress, who rang in Diwali this year with close friends and family at the Pataudi Palace, actively shared snippets from the bash on social media. On Instagram, she posted fun postcards including one with “The Best Girls”. Kareena tagged her elder sister Karisma and her BFF Amrita Arora as they posed together at the party.

For the evening, Bebo wore a pretty long kurta which came in a beautiful dark green shade complete with intricate borders. Lolo, on the other hand, opted for an outfit in rich red and plush magenta colour and Amrita went for all black in a voluminous, brocade skirt. In the comments space, Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi dropped a series of red hearts.

Kareena’s Diwali festive night was all about love, light, colours and happiness. She started the festivities with the most adorable picture featuring son Jehangir Ali Khan with his father Saif Ali Khan. The picture was captioned as, “Love and light.”

And then Kareena and Saif posed with their adorable kids -Taimur and Jehangir for a perfect joyful frame. Kareena, dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit, looked immensely happy as she stood with “the men of my life.” “The only one who can distract me from posing… Happy Diwali insta fam… love you all,” read the caption.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. She also released a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible in which she opened up on her first and second pregnancy.

