Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Easter With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor

Bollywood's beloved girl gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora got together on Sunday to celebrate Easter. Sanjay Kapoor, who was the host for the evening, took to Instagram to share a photograph from the get-together and captioned it as, "#beautiesandthebeast."Earlier in the day, Kareena had also met Karan Johar. Karan later took to Instagram to share a photograph in which the two can be seen pulling off their famous pouts. He had posted the same photograph as an Insta story with the caption, "You can't pout with us."On the professional front, Kareena is currently working on Veerey Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar alongside the actor. The film is being produced by sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.