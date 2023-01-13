Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Lohri At Home With Special Treats, Shares Pic

As the country celebrates the auspicious festival of ‘Lohri’, Bollywood celebs too have extended their wishes to fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan too send in her greetings with a platter of sweets. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the treats.

In her story, one can spot a plate filled with til chikki along with peanuts and gur halwa. Karisma Kapoor also gave a glimpse of the sweets. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “What better way to celebrate Lohri than to devour this yummy gajak’. Looks like both celebrated the festival together with their family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next. The actress had earlier jetted off to the UK along with her son Jeh to shoot the film. She wrapped the shooting last year. Kareena also has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is slated to release on Netflix this year. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor’s ‘The Crew’. The actress has an exciting lineup of films this year.

Earlier in the day, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and several other actors took to their social media handles to send out Lohri greetings. Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, and Preity Zinta took to their social media handles to wish their fans.

Several BTown couples will be celebrating their first Lohri this year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, and many other celeb couples will be having their first celebration together.

Lohri is a traditional Punjabi festival marking the end of the winter season, It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti.

